Best initiation song ever? Swindon signing Udoka Godwin-Malife performs stunning version of John Legend track

New Swindon Town signing Udoka Godwin-Malife mesmerized his team-mates with a stunning version of John Legend's 'All of Me' for his initiation song.

Godwin-Malife performed John Legend song for initiation

Joined Swindon Town on Thursday

Swindon Town-Colchester clash called off

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old defender, who joined Swindon Town on Thursday, was recorded performing the famous John Legend song 'All of Me' in the dressing room as part of his initiation into the team. Godwin-Malife's captivating voice left his team-mates and new coaching staff in awe.

Swindon striker Charlie Austin shared the video on social media with the caption: "To the people who don't follow me on insta this is @udooka11 giving us a sing song"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Swindon travelled to Colchester on Saturday to play their opening match of the League Two season but the game was called off due to a heavy downpour that left the JobServe Community Stadium turf waterlogged.

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT FOR SWINDON? Swindon will be next seen in action in a Carabao Cup first-round tie against Peterborough on August 8.