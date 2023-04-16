Besiktas want Wout Weghorst back! Turkish side want to re-sign Man Utd loanee this summer with permanent Old Trafford switch 'unlikely'

Ritabrata Banerjee
|
Wout Weghorst Manchester United 2023Getty Images
W. WeghorstManchester UnitedTransfersBurnleyBeşiktaş

Besiktas want to re-sign Wout Weghorst from Burnley in the summer as a permanent move to Manchester United looks uncertain.

  • Besiktas want Weghorst back
  • Man Utd won't sign him permanently
  • Burnley want to sell Weghorst next season

WHAT HAPPENED? Wout Weghorst, who joined Manchester United during the January transfer window after cutting short his loan spell at Besiktas, has had a disappointing time with the Red Devils thus far.

Yet, the Turkish outfit are planning to bring him back to the club next summer according to The Sun.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Burnley would ideally prefer to sell the player next season, he could also move back to Turkey on yet another loan spell as Besiktas have shown interest in re-signing him.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The Dutch international forward has appeared in 21 matches for the Premier League giants but has managed to score just three goals and provide three assists. Keeping in mind his poor form at Old Trafford a permanent move to the club looks uncertain next season.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Wout Weghorst Manchester United vs Sevilla 2022-23Getty Images

Erik ten Hag Manchester United 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? Erik ten Hag's side will next face Nottingham Forest in a Premier League clash on Sunday.

Who should be Man Utd's No.9 next season?

42234 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who should be Man Utd's No.9 next season?

  • 35%Harry Kane
  • 49%Victor Osimhen
  • 6%Randal Kolo Muani
  • 9%Wout Weghorst
42234 Votes

