Bertha Omita: Simba Queens sign Harambee Starlets forward

The striker joins the Tanzanian side from KWPL outfit Kisumu Starlets, although the details of the deal remain unknown

Harambee Starlets forward Bertha Omita has signed for Simba Queens of .

Omita joins the Tanzanian champions from the Kenyan Women side Kisumu Starlets although the details of the deal have not yet been made official.

Simba Queens are the reigning champions of the Tanzanian competition and Omita is the first high-profile signing the Msimbazi Queens have made.

Meanwhile, Francis Kahata has praised the size of the current Simba SC's squad, having been part of the 2019/20 treble-winning team.

“The huge squad at the coach's disposal will bring about stiff competition within the team,” Kahata told the club’s website. “It is a squad that has a lot of talented players who happen to play for their respective national teams.

“The size we had last season was somewhat thin for them to fight and actually win three titles.”

The Harambee Stars forward scored four goals for Wekundu wa Msimbazi and was named the best player for the month of December.

The former KF Tirana and Thika United star joined the Tanzanian champions and established himself as one of the club's first-teamers despite the change of coaches midway through the campaign.

The Kenyan was signed by Patrick Aussems before Sven Vandenbroeck was appointed, and he maintained Kahata in his starting XI regularly.

Finally, Joash Onyango has explained why he has already adapted to life in Tanzania after signing a two-year deal with Simba in August.

“People in Tanzania are kind and very welcoming. The few days I have been here, I have been welcomed in a great way and in the process, I think I have adapted quite fast,” the former Western Stima defender stated. “Life in Tanzania is the same with life in and I think that is what has helped me adapt quickly.

“I am not going to talk much but my hope is to have a great time as a Simba player and of course win titles with them," he added. “I like how the team is organised and even the training facilities here are modern.”

The Most Valuable Player Award winner for 2018/19 season also spoke about his new teammates and his expectations in regard to enjoying enough playtime.

“Although I have played with Francis Kahata and Meddie Kagere before, at , I have met a number of other Simba players before especially in the SportPesa Cup, Cecafa Club Challenge Cup and in international matches,” he concluded. “I believe I am going to win the coach's faith in order to be a first-team member.

"I also think I am going to get enough support from our fans.

‘Berlin Wall’, as the Harambee Star is popularly known due to his defensive prowess, played against Vital'O of Burundi when they won 6-0 during the Simba Day friendly.

He was partnered at centre-back with another new player Ibrahim Ame.