Bernardo Silva wants to play with Messi amid Barcelona transfer talk

The Manchester City playmaker has starred alongside one modern-day legend with Portugal and would relish the opportunity to team up with another

Bernardo Silva has already played with Cristiano Ronaldo as part of the set-up and admits that he would welcome the opportunity to add Lionel Messi to his list of team-mates.

The playmaker has seen a move to mooted in the recent past and speculation regarding possible exits at the Etihad Stadium has been ramped up on the back of the Blues being stung by a two-year ban.

Silva has offered no indication that he will be pushing for a move , however, the 25-year-old is prepared to admit that he harbours the ambition of one day operating alongside a six-time Ballon d’Or winner at club level.

He told SER Catalunya when asked if he would like to play with Messi: "Of course.

"I play with Cristiano in the national team and if I played with Messi, being able to say that I played with the best in history would be a pleasure, but it is a complicated matter. At City or in Barca it will be welcome."

For now, Silva is working with another Barcelona legend in the form of Pep Guardiola.

The Catalan coach has enjoyed considerable success with City and is held in the highest regard by those who form part of a star-studded squad in Manchester.

Silva said of his boss: "You learn a lot every day, it is a pleasure and he is undoubtedly one of the best, if not the best, and the results speak for themselves

"Since I arrived two-and-a-half years ago, everything we have achieved here is very much due to Pep so it's a pleasure to have him."

City swept to an historic domestic treble under Guardiola in the 2018-19 campaign and, while the title appears destined to head for this season, the Blues still have the chance to defend their and crowns.

They are also through to the last 16 of the Champions League, where they will face La Liga giants Real Madrid .

European success is considered to be a top priority for a club that have been starved of it in the past, but Silva concedes that there are many contenders for the most sought-after of trophies.

He said: "Barca with Messi is always very dangerous.

"PSG, with Neymar and Mbappe, is a team that without as much experience as Madrid or Barca can do well. And we really want to."