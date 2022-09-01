'There was only one offer' - Bernardo Silva explains transfer decision after Barcelona and PSG links

Bernardo Silva says Manchester City only received one formal offer for him as the midfielder will remain with the club despite links this summer.

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder was linked to Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain all summer, but the midfielder says that only one offer ever came in right at the end of the transfer window.

WHAT THEY SAID: “It’s one of the top three clubs in the world right now probably so I couldn’t be better here. It’s a club I want to be at and I’m happy," Silva said. “It wasn’t a tough decision because there were no offers. There was one offer from one team, no more than that, so it was quite easy for me and for the club because the only offer that came came quite late so for the club to find a replacement it wouldn’t be easy."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manchester City will now get to keep hold of their star midfielder, who has started each of Manchester City's last three games, scoring one goal and adding an assist in that span.

Silva says he has learned "so much" from Pep Guardiola.

He also backed Erling Haaland to continue to score: “I hope he can get 50 or 60! By Christmas!"

Silva will now look to build on the four Premier League titles he's already claimed.

WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? Silva and Co. have won four of their first five games and will now travel to face Aston Villa this weekend.