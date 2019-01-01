Bernardeschi backs Sarri to take over at Juventus

The midfielder believes the Chelsea boss fits the profile as the next manager in Turin, though he says he doesn't know who will take over the club

Federico Bernardeschi believes that boss Maurizio Sarri​ would be a good fit at , but is confident that no matter who the club chooses to hire they will bring great value to the side.

The champions are looking for a new boss after parting ways with Massimiliano Allegri​ at the end of another title winning campaign in .

Goal understands that Sarri is the frontrunner for the Juventus job and, having reached an agreement with the Italian giants, has asked for his release from Chelsea.

And Bernardeschi​ thinks the 60-year-old would be a good fit for his club moving forward.

​"I don't express myself, we have a club with great decision makers, therefore whoever arrives means that they'll be at the top and bring something more for each player," he told reporters.

"As a player I can say that Sarri is a valid profile to me, but I don't know if he will be the next manager."

The midfielder also believes that departing boss Allegri, linked with a move to replace Sarri at Chelsea, should be celebrated for the success he brought to the club.

"He will be celebrated as deserved, because he won a lot and that isn't easy," he said. "He has his ideas that led Juventus to many successes."

Bernardeschi is on international duty with Italy at the moment, with the side preparing for a pair of qualifying matches next week.

Italy lead Group I with two wins from two games and will take on second-placed Greece and third-placed and Herzegovina on June 8 and June 11 respectively.

And the Juve star is excited to see the progress made by the side as he feels they are rounding nicely into form.

"It's an extraordinary group, made of many young talents," he said. "We're all in agreement to say that this is the Italy we wanted, made also of men and it's very important. Mancini worked a lot on this."

One young player who has caught the eye for both Italy and Juve is Moise Kean​, with his club and international team-mate hoping the 19-year-old is given time to grow as a player before being judged.

"He needs to grow without pressure and responsibility, he needs to still make mistakes to find his balance and work in the right way," Bernardeschi said of the youngster.

"It would be wrong to give him a label."