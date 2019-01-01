Bernard Mwalala reveals how Bandari beat Simba SC

The glamour that comes with playing Everton was the main motivating factor that propelled Bandari to register a historic win against Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

Bandari stormed the Super Cup final after knocking Simba out of the competition on Friday. The Dockers, who were making their maiden appearance at the eight-team knockout tournament, will now face off with compatriots Kariobangi Sharks in the final on Sunday with the winner set to face off with former English champions.

Bernard Mwalala revealed that the dream of facing Everton pushed his players who came from a goal down to force a 2-1 win over Simba. “They (players) fought because they knew that after today (Friday) there will never be another chance.

“I wanted to play either Simba or Yanga. I told my boys because I wanted to them to experience the atmosphere of playing the two teams. The plan was to get here and play them.

“Our plan was to dominate the game by attacking because you can’t defend when you are playing a big team like Simba. You just have to attack and we never wanted them to build from the defense.

The winner of the third edition is set to become the second Kenyan side, after Gor Mahia to have played against Everton.