Bergwijn will be a great signing for Spurs - Van der Vaart

A former Tottenham favourite thinks a fellow Dutchman has all the attributes needed to add a new dimension to Jose Mourinho's line-up

Steven Bergwijn would be a "great signing for Spurs" if they can bring him in before the January transfer deadline, says Rafael van der Vaart.

Bergwijn has emerged as one of the most exciting young players in Europe over the last couple of years, helping fight for domestic silverware and compete in Europe.

The 22-year-old has contributed five goals and 10 assists in 16 Eredivisie appearances this season, attracting attention from a number of top clubs across Europe in the process.

are thought to be leading the race to sign Bergwijn, with negotiations over a €31 million ($34m, £26m) deal reportedly ongoing.

Bergwijn was left out of PSV's squad for a 1-1 draw at home to Twente on Sunday, leading to rumours he refused to play in order to force through a move to the .

The international sent a message to supporters on social media denying the claims, but did confirm that he has been given permission to talk to other clubs.

Van der Vaart believes Bergwijn would be a valuable addition to Jose Mourinho's ranks, as he told Tottenham fan account 'The Spurs Web' on Twitter: "Should it all really happen, I believe that Bergwijn will certainly be a great signing for Spurs.

"Obviously he will have to adjust to the PL pace and ambience but his speed, technique and strength will certainly add something to the Spurs game.

"Good luck to Stevie and my Spurs."

It has been suggested that Tottenham could also make a move for former talisman Gareth Bale, whose future at remains the subject of much speculation.

Ex-Spurs goalkeeper Paul Robinson thinks Mourinho would get the best out of the Welshman, and sees him as the ideal man to come in and replace the outgoing Christian Eriksen.

CEO Beppe Marotta is "confident" that Eriksen will complete a move to San Siro in the coming days, which could leave Tottenham short on creativity in the final third.

Mourinho has only managed to bring in Portuguese midfielder Gedson Fernandes so far this month, with extra reinforcements likely to be needed as his side chase qualification.

Tottenham are due back in Premier League action on Sunday, with a home fixture against reigning champions on the cards before the winter break comes into effect.