Bergkamp opens door to Arsenal return as Gunners legend waits on offers

The former Netherlands international, who spent 11 memorable years in north London as a player, is eager to get back into football in some capacity

legend Dennis Bergkamp has opened the door for an emotional return to north London.

The former international spent 11 memorable years with the Gunners during his playing days.

His arrival at Highbury in1995, which was followed by Arsene Wenger a year later, is considered to have helped pave the way for the success that Arsenal were to enjoy in the late 90s and early 00s.

A statue of Bergkamp now sits outside Emirates Stadium, with his achievements through 423 appearances set to live long in the memory.

He did head back to his homeland when hanging up his boots in 2006, with a coaching role taken up within the famed academy system at that he came through.

That post was left, though, in 2017 and Bergkamp is starting to get the football itch once more.

That could lead him back to Arsenal, with the 51-year-old admitting that he would welcome an approach from a club that still holds a special place in his heart.

Bergkamp told FourFourTwo of his future plans: “When the time is right, I’d love to go back and get a role somewhere.

“At the moment we’re great in Holland. I’ve got a young family and have been out of coaching for a little while now. But I must admit, I have the urge to go on the pitch again and help, whether it’s with the technical or coaching staff.

“It might be a bit too early, but you never know. We’ll see what comes my way.”

Pressed specifically on Arsenal, Bergkamp added: “At the moment there hasn’t been any contact about that, but as soon as I make my decision, let’s see what happens.

“Of course it would be ideal at Arsenal – I spent 11 years there and have a good feeling with the club.”

Bergkamp was also quizzed on whether he could see himself working alongside a former team-mate such as Patrick Vieira or Thierry Henry, with two iconic Frenchman now filling managerial roles at Nice and respectively.

The Dutchman said: “I follow how they’re doing from afar. It’s a shame that stopped after Thierry took a job there, and Patrick is doing well at Nice.

“I’m really interested in Mikel Arteta and how he’s doing at Arsenal, as there have been signs that he wants to change their philosophy. It looked good in the few matches I watched earlier in the year.

“But my future, who knows? In football, one day is not the same as the other.”