Berdien: Yanga SC part ways with South African fitness coach

The South African fitness coach has confirmed his exit from the Jangwani giants ahead of the new season

giants Young Africans (Yanga SC) have parted ways with fitness coach Riedoh Berdien.

Berdien joined the Jangwani giants alongside Belgian coach Luc Eymael, who was later fired at the end of the 2019-20 Mainland season after finishing without silverware.

Despite the exit of Eymael, Berdien remained at Yanga and at one time worked as the assistant coach as the team searched for a successor to replace Eymael.

More teams

The team then hired Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, who worked with Berdien, before he was also fired after only 37 days in charge.

Berdien has exclusively told Goal he has also left the giants, who are now under another new coach – Cedric Kaze – who signed a three-year contract last Friday.

“I would like to thank Yanga supporters, players and sponsors for really making me be part of the Yanga family,” Berdien said in a signed statement obtained by Goal.

“As we come to an end of our journey, I will like to show my appreciation to all those who have supported the team in helping to build the club into the giants they are known to be.

“As we part ways I wish this great club all the best in the future.”

Yanga are currently preparing for their next league match against Polisi Tanzania set for Thursday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The Timu ya Mwananchi are currently enjoying a good run of form in the top-flight as they have managed to win five matches from the six played so far this campaign.

However, the team will miss the services of two players - Mapinduzi Balama and Ally Makame - due to injury and malaria, respectively.

According to Yanga team manager Hafidhi Saleh, both players were in line to play a role in the fixture but have now been ruled out.

Article continues below

“[Balama] is working his way back to full fitness and has started light exercise to make him fit, however, the medical team is yet to confirm his fitness if he can join the first team training,” Saleh told Goal.

“On the other hand, Makame is suffering from a bout of malaria and he has been excused from the squad, we will check him out if he will be available for the next match.”

Balama has become a regular in Yanga’s team where he scored three goals last season, including the game against rivals Simba SC which gave him a chance to be nominated for the goal of the season award.