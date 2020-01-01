Berdien reveals where Yanga SC were superior to Mbeya City despite draw

The two teams fought to a 1-1 draw but the fitness trainer was impressed by the physical fight from his side especially in the second half

Riedoh Berdien has claimed Yanga SC were superior in one on one situations against Mbeya City on Tuesday.

The two Vodacom (VPL) rivals fought to a 1-1 draw at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam and Berdien, the club's fitness trainer and assistant coach, pinpointed the area he feels his side did a good job.

Bernard Morrison equalized for Yanga, who were celebrating their 85th anniversary, in the 75th minute with a good header. Lamine Moro had put the ball beyond goalkeeper Metacha Mnata and into his own net in the first half to give Mbeya an unlikely lead.

Despite their latest run which saw them go for five matches without losing, Yanga were unable to dispatch their visitors but Berdien was satisfied by their physical performance.

“Good physical performance from the team despite 1-1 result. Again, no sign of fatigue as the team produced football action in the second half; dominating possession in the attacking third,” Berdien wrote on his Twitter account.

“In one on one action, we were superior all over the pitch. In three days, we go again.”

After the draw, Yanga will remain third on the log with 38 points from 19 matches while Azam FC are third with six more points but have played one more game than Wananchi.

Simba extended their lead at the top after defeating Mtibwa Sugar 3-0 and are enjoying 53 points from the same number of matches as Azam.