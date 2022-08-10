Just Ronaldo to go! Benzema surpasses Raul to become Real Madrid's second highest scorer of all time

The Frenchman continues to climb the charts after netting against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday night

Benzema scores to lead Real Madrid to UEFA Super Cup

Goal sees Frenchman move past Raul into second-place in Real Madrid history

Only Ronaldo has more goals for the Spanish giants

WHAT HAPPENED? Karim Benzema scored in the second half of Wednesday's 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt, joining David Alaba on the scoresheet.

With the goal, Benzema surpasses Raul's mark of 323 goals. Only Cristiano Ronaldo has more with 450.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Benzema continues to solidify his place in Real Madrid history. With five Champions League titles, four La Liga trophies and 324 goals, Benzema is no doubt an icon of Spanish football.