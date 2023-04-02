- Benzema scored three times in first half
- Goals just seven minutes apart
- Madrid were 4-0 up by half-time
WHAT HAPPENED? After Rodrygo gave the home team the lead in the first half, Benzema netted his first goal 29 minutes into the tie. He then added another three minutes later before striking for a third time in the 36th minute.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The France star's treble is the first hat-trick he has ever scored in the first half of a game for Madrid.
WHAT NEXT FOR BENZEMA? After Sunday's match, Madrid will take on Barcelona in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday at the Camp Nou. Los Blancos trail 1-0 from the first leg of the semi-final.
