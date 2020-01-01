Bentaleb: Newcastle United snap up Schalke 04 midfielder on loan

The Algeria international has returned to England to boost Steve Bruce’s team after struggling for playing time in the German Bundesliga

Nabil Bentaleb has completed a loan move to for the remainder of the season, the club confirmed.

The 25-year-old returns to three years after leaving Hotspur, with the Magpies holding the option to make the deal permanent at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

Happy to join the @nufc family very excited to be wearing the colours of such a historic club , and wish all the best to @s04 for the rest of the season! pic.twitter.com/p6bLRS5NWu — Nabil Bentaleb (@nabilbentaleb42) January 21, 2020

Bentaleb developed through the ranks in North London before switching to to join 04 in June 2017 following an initial loan spell.

This season, the midfielder struggled to break into David Wagner’s team and he is yet to start a competitive game since March 2019, when Schalke 04 bowed to a 7-0 loss against .

During his first stint in the Premier League, Bentaleb made 46 appearances for Tottenham and he had three assists to his name.

Newcastle United are 12th in the English top-flight standings and they visit for Tuesday’s Premier League fixture before hosting Oxford United in the on Saturday.