Bent tips Tottenham to launch £30m bid for Aston Villa defender Mings

A former Spurs favourite would like to see his old club lure the England international to north London in the summer transfer window

Darren Bent has tipped to launch a £30 million ($38m) raid for defender Tyrone Mings when the transfer market reopens.

Mings has been one of the standout players during Villa's bid to avoid relegation from the in 2019-20.

The 27-year-old has been a fixture in Dean Smith's starting XI, contributing two goals and two assists in 32 appearances.

The towering centre-back's performances caught the eye of Gareth Southgate in the first half of the season, and he was handed his first two international caps during 's qualifying wins over Bulgaria and Kosovo.

It has been reported that Villa will be forced to sell Mings if they fail to beat the drop, with a crucial final day showdown against West Ham likely to have a huge bearing on his future.

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho will be expected to add to his defensive ranks this summer, and Bent thinks the Villa star would be the ideal signing for his old club.

Bent, who enjoyed spells at both Spurs and Villa at the height of his career, believes Mourinho will have to strengthen his options at the back or else risk remaining far too reliant on Toby Alderweireld.

The former Tottenham striker told Football Insider: “Alderweireld is a massive player for them and if they can keep him fit, great.

“The toughy with Spurs is – and this is where the difficulty is going to come with this team – where can they go and strengthen and where are they going to find that player?

“For them, I thought well you need defenders, I thought what about Tyrone Mings going from Aston Villa to Spurs?

“£30 million, natural left-sided player, he’s got a little bit of pace about him as well and so that could work. I’d be surprised if they’re not in the market for him.”

Mings will likely retain a spot in Smith's line up when Villa face the Hammers at the London Stadium on Sunday.

The West Midlands outfit will be guaranteed Premier League survival if they beat West Ham, with fellow relegation rivals and Bournemouth set for respective showdowns against and .

Tottenham, meanwhile, will take in a trip to Selhurst Park to face on the final day safe in the knowledge that they have already secured a top-seven finish.