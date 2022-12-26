Benni McCarthy: Former Kaizer Chiefs player Mthembu reveals what Manchester United’s coach demands

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Siphelele Mthembu has revealed what Benni McCarthy demands as a coach.

Mthembu had a chance to work with McCarthy before

Explains demands Bafana legend wants from players

Terms McCarthy as a brother

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Bafana Bafana forward and Mthembu worked together both at Premier Soccer League sides Cape Town City and AmaZulu.

And Mthembu, a former Orlando Pirates striker, has pointed out what McCarthy – who spent five years in England from 2006 and 2011 when he played for Blackburn Rovers and West Ham in the Premier League - demands from his players.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "I wasn’t surprised at all that he went to Manchester," Mthembu said while discussing the work ethics of the Manchester United first-team coach.

"He demands professionalism, discipline, how you live, and how do you eat."He interacts with the youngsters, he looks at all those dynamics."

"That guy is a legend.

"He doesn’t want anything from you but your good work ethic, discipline, high-press, occupy those defenders, and hold the ball.

"If I have to score, I score, if I don’t, I must assist. If I don’t score or assist, I must make the team tick. He’s one of the best coaches I’ve had. That guy was like a brother to me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After an illustrious playing career, McCarthy ventured into coaching and won the MTN8 Cup title with Cape Town City.

While in charge of AmaZulu, the Durban club finished second to Mamelodi Sundowns at the end of the 2020/21 season, thus earning a ticket for their debut appearance in the Caf Champions League.

In the summer, he was incorporated into Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff at Old Trafford.

The South Africa legend – who scored 31 goals in 79 games for the Cosafa nation – is also an Eredivisie winner with Ajax.

His career’s probably crowning moment was when he lifted the Uefa Champions League with Porto under Jose Mourinho.

WHAT NEXT FOR MCCARTHY? His Manchester United appointment to work with first-team forwards cast more spotlight on him. His impact has already been lauded by Marcus Rashford.