Benjamin Ochan: KCCA FC sign ex-AFC Leopards goalkeeper

The custodian comes in as a free agent after his contract with FKF Premier League heavyweights expired

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) FC have confirmed the return of goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan, who was a free agent.

The custodian exited the Football Kenya Federation Premier League heavyweights AFC Leopards after his contract expired.

The Kasasiro Boys have since confirmed the arrival of the experienced shot-stopper until the 2023/24 season.

What did Garbage Collectors say?

"Ochan has penned a two years deal as a KCCA FC player," the former Ugandan Premier League champions confirmed on their official portal.

"The shot-stopper returns for his third stint at KCCA FC. The first was in 2008/09, the second in 2015/18, and now the third 2021/23. Ochan has previously worked with KCCA FC Manager Morley Byekwaso at Victoria University SC in the 2013/14 season and during his second stint as a KCCA FC player in 2015/18.

"Ochan left KCCA FC in January 2018 and joined Kabwe Warriors in Zambia. He later joined Kenya’s AFC Leopards on a two-year deal from 2019/21."

'The fans should expect beautiful football'

The goalkeeper has insisted his main aim is to help the team get back to winning trophies, at the same time entertaining supporters with beautiful football.

"I am happy to be back. This is the team I grew up supporting, I have won things here and I hope I can win a few more," Ochan stated.

"I am excited to get started. The team has a number of youngsters now compared to then and they need to be guided. Being one of the senior players in the team I will be able to offer guidance to the lads. I want to win with KCCA FC. Could be the League or the Cup.

Article continues below

"The fans should expect beautiful football because we want to get back to the top."

In their bid to get form a competitive playing unit, KCCA have signed eight other players.

Emmanuel Waiswa, Usama Arafati, Yassar Mugerwa, Innocent Wafula Esimu, Brian Majwega, Brian Kayanja, Geofrey Wasswa, Rogers Mato, and Derrick Ochan are the new faces in the squad.