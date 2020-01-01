Benjamin Mkapa Stadium will be ready to host Yanga SC vs Simba SC derby

The national stadium management clarifies that the Kariakoo derby will be staged at the venue and not Uhuru Stadium

The management of Benjamin Mkapa Stadium has reassured Tanzanians that the Mainland derby pitting rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC) and Simba SC will be staged at the venue.

This comes a few days after the Premier League Board (TPLB) moved to shift league matches from the national stadium to the adjacent Uhuru Stadium.

However, the stadium’s manager Godwin Nsajigwa has now clarified that the derby scheduled for November 7 will be played at the venue.

“It should be known that the Ministry for Information, Culture, Arts, and Sports wrote the TPLB that they should relocate all the matches meant at the venue to Uhuru Stadium from October 15th to November 5th,” Nsajigwa said as quoted by Daily News.

“As such, the upcoming Dar es Salaam derby game will happen at the arena as planned before, hence people should not be troubled about where the derby clash will be staged.”

On whether the stadium was closed for renovation, Nsajigwa explained: “The status of the pitch now is perfect even though it had some problems when Taifa Stars welcomed Burundi, and that was a normal problem but now, everything has been put in place.”

On shifting matches from Mkapa to Uhuru Stadium, TPLB, who did not give the exact reasons why the stadium had been closed, stated: “Tanzania Premier League Board would like to announce that all the league matches that were scheduled to be played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium will now be hosted at the Uhuru Stadium,” the board’s statement obtained by Goal read.

“The matches have been shifted until when the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium will be opened again.”

The board further announced Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma will also remain out of bounds for an unknown period.

“Further, all the Premier League and the First Division League matches that were scheduled to be played at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma have been moved to Samora Stadium in Iringa City for the Premier League games,” it added.

“FDL matches have been moved to Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro until when the concerned facility will be opened again.”

The development saw Yanga, Simba, and Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC) will have to host their matches at either Uhuru Stadium or at Azam’s Chamazi Sports Complex that is situated outside Dar es Salaam.