Benin coach Dussuyer concedes Nigeria superiority after Afcon qualifiers defeat

The Squirrels boss is satisfied with the performance of his side despite losing to the three-time African champions

The Republic of Benin coach has admitted the superiority of to his side following their 2-1 defeat in Wednesday’s qualifying game.

The Squirrels raced into an early lead before the Super Eagles came from behind through Victor Osimhen and Samuel Kalu to clinch maximum points in Uyo.

Nigeria are 47 places above Benin on the world Fifa rankings, with the Super Eagles occupying the 35th spot while their West African neighbours are placed 82nd.

Dussuyer believes his side did their best against the three-time African champions but rued their failure to covert the few opportunities that came their way.

“We played well in the first half, defended well, Nigeria did not create many opportunities but we conceded a penalty just before the half time which gave more confidence to Nigeria in the second half,” Dussuyer told media.

“The second half was very difficult for us and we wasted many balls, gave it to Nigeria so many times.

“In the end, we tried to recover after conceding and we had an opportunity at the end but it is logical; there’s a difference between Nigeria and Benin but we fought as much as we could.”

The result meant Benin are at the base of Group L with zero points from one game while Nigeria top the group with three points.

The Squirrels will host Sierra Leone in their next qualifying match while Nigeria travel to Setsoto Stadium to take on Lesotho on Sunday.