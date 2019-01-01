Benik Afobe: Bristol City is perfect club for Stoke City loanee - Rowett

The 26-year-old opened his goal account for the season as the Robins sealed their first win in the Championship on Saturday

Former manager Gary Rowett believes is a 'good environment' for Benik Afobe to regain his goalscoring touch.

Afobe joined Lee Johnson's men on a season-long loan this summer after struggling at bet365 Stadium in the second half of the 2018-19 season.

Last July, Rowett brought the Democratic Republic of the Congo international to Stoke City's books on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he returned six goals in the first six months.

Afobe's instant impact earned him a permanent deal in January but he was unable to carry on with his form and only scored two goals in the second part of the campaign.

After seeing him break his duck for Bristol City in their 2-0 victory over Queens Park on Saturday, Rowett affirmed that Ashton Gate might be the perfect place for the ex- youngster to show his potential.

“That’s the key thing: he has to play with confidence, he has to go on runs in terms of goal scoring,” Rowett was quoted as saying by Bristol Live.

“I think it’s a good signing for Bristol. It’s a good environment for him there. It’s good for him to get on the scoresheet so early in his time there and he could have a really, really strong season.”

“They seem to be able to create a lot of chances for their forward players.

“They play a very good style of football in terms of being one of those strikers. There are opportunities for the likes of Benik Afobe to score a lot of goals this season."