Benfica vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Benfica against Juventus on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Juventus will look to take nothing less than three points when they play Benfica in the Champions League at the Estadio da Luz on Tuesday evening. It's a must-win game for the Bianconeri and if they fail to get the victory their continental challenge will come to a premature end in Portugal. Massimiliano Allegri will be desperate to turn around the fortunes of his team and their thumping 4-0 win over Empoli in Serie A will have definitely boosted their morale before facing a survival battle against the Eagles.

Meanwhile, Benfica, are in a rich vein of form having won nine of their 10 matches in the Portuguese league. They just need three points from two games to ensure their progress to the knockouts of the Champions League, and having won 2-1 in Turin earlier in the season they will fancy their chances against the Italian giants.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Benfica vs Juventus date & kick-off time

Game: Benfica vs Juventus Date: October 25, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 12:30am IST (Oct 26) Venue: Estadio da Luz, Portugal

How to watch Benfica vs Juventus on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), it is available to stream live on Paramount+.

In the United Kingdom (U.K.) the match can be watched live on BT Sport 8

In India, the match will be broadcast on the Sony Sports Network.

Check out GOAL's Soccer on U.S. TV guide Benfica team news and squad Benfica will be boosted by the return of David Neres to the starting lineup. However, they will be without the services of Morato and Julian Draxler. Schmidt is not known to make many changes to the starting XI and could stick to the winning combination that beat Porto at the weekend. Goncalo Ramos should start up front with Neres, Rafa Silva and Joao Mario as the supporting cast. Odysseas Vlachodimos will stand between the sticks with Alexander Bah, Antonio Silva, Nicolas Otamendi, and Alex Grimaldo shielding him. Benfica predicted XI: Vlachodimos; Gilberto, Silva, Otamendi, Grimaldo; Fernandez, Luis; Mario, Rafa, Neres; Ramos Position Players Goalkeepers Leite, Vlachodimos. Defenders Gilberto, Grimaldo, Bah, Ristic, Brooks, Otamendi. Midfielders Aursnes, Fernandez, Mario, Chiquinho, Dias, Florentino. Forwards Neres, Goncalves, Pinho, Silva, Musa, Ramos, Moreira.

Juventus team news and squad

Juventus have several injury concerns ahead of this Champions League fixture against Benfica. Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa have been long-term absentees, while, Angel Di Maria, Leandro Paredes, Bremer and Mattia Di Sciglio are also unavailable.

Weston McKennie and Moise Kean should start after their impressive performances against Empoli, with Dusan Vlahovic leading the line. Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, and Filip Kostic should slot into midfield along with McKennie.

Juventus predicted XI: Szczesny; Danilo, Bonucci, Rugani, Cuadrado; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Kean, Vlahovic