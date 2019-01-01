Benfica confirm €126m Atletico Madrid bid for Joao Felix

The Portuguese club have confirmed that the Spanish outfit have placed a massive big on the young striker, though it has yet to be agreed

have confirmed a €126 million bid placed on star forward Joao Felix by .

The Spanish side are looking to rebuild after losing the likes of Antoine Griezmann this summer, and the 19-year-old, who has been compared to Cristiano Ronaldo, is clearly part of the club's plan moving forward.

Sources have confirmed to Goal that the offer has not been accepted yet as Atletico Madrid wish to pay it out in yearly installments rather than offering up the entire massive sum all at once.

More to follow...