Bendtner set to star in Danish reality show

The former Arsenal striker and girlfriend Philine Roepstorff will be at the centre of a show about their lives

Nicklas Bendtner is set to be the subject of a Danish reality show alongside model girlfriend Philine Roepstorff.

The Danish forward, who most recently featured for FC Copenhagen, will star in the show titled ‘Bendtner and Philine’ that will be shown on Dplay, Discovery Networks announced on Monday.

The show comes in the aftermath of an autobiography from Bendtner and will be "on the sidelines when Bendtner has to make big decisions on the career front, and when Philine is living the model life and travelling around the world on her own".

"Both Philine and I are used to being in the media spotlight," Bendtner said in a statement. "Many stories are written about us, and we often find that only half the truth emerges.

"In my book I talk about the ups and downs that have shaped my life and my career so far, and this series is a natural continuation of that tale."

He added: "We considered for a long time whether our relationship was strong enough to handle all the attention that comes naturally when you say yes to letting a camera crew get really close.

"We were well aware that it wouldn't become a glossy tale with us as protagonists. But, we've never been interested in that either."

Bendtner's stay with Copenhagen was a short one, as the forward signed with the club in September.

The Danish side opted not to extend his contract, which expired in December, as Bendtner left the club having scored only one goal in a club match.

Prior to his time in Copenhagen, the 32-year-old striker had featured for Rosenborg, and since leaving in 2014.

Article continues below

The striker was best known for his time in London, where he scored 45 goals across 175 appearances for the Gunners.

He's made no announcement on his future since departing Copenhagen.

"It is a huge part of our lives to have fun in each other's company," Bendtner said of the show, "and although we can be both enemies and fight loudly, we have a chemistry and an internal humour that we are proud of and would like to show to all , as it very much defines who we are as couples and as individuals."