Ben White back training with Arsenal in Dubai after leaving England World Cup squad mid-tournament

Ben White has returned to training with Arsenal in Dubai after leaving England's World Cup camp early.

White left World Cup for 'personal reasons'

Reports of bust up played down

Now back in training with Arsenal

WHAT HAPPENED? White left the England squad after their game against Wales and didn't return for the remainder of the Three Lions' stay in Qatar. Amid reports of a bust-up, Gareth Southgate played down any suggestions that the Gunners defender fell out with the coaching staff.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After impressing at club level, White had done enough to earn his call up to Qatar, and he is already back in training with his teammates in Dubai ahead of the Premier League's return.

AND WHAT'S MORE: White has been deployed in an unfamiliar right-back role so far this season, but has impressed considerably. He has played a part in four clean sheets, and also laid on two goals for his teammates.

WHAT NEXT FOR WHITE & ARSENAL? The Gunners return to Premier League action with a London derby against West Ham at home on Boxing Day.