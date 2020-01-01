Belmadi says Algeria will dream big if they participate in 2022 World Cup

The 43-year-old manager has stated his ambition for the Desert Foxes at the global showpiece in Qatar

coach Djamel Belmadi believes there’s no reason his side cannot nurture the ambition of winning the 2022 World Cup in .

The young coach guided the North African giants to the in 2019, ending 29 years of barrenness for the Desert Foxes on the continent.

Belmadi intends for his side to push on from their success, and is already talking about not only qualifying for the finals in the Middle East, but also making an impact on the world stage.

“The objective will be to give everything and believe in the impossible,” Belmadi told Canal + Africa [via Football 365]..

"When we have done the work, when we have qualified, the objective will be to win it.

“We will now speak seriously, the objective will not be to just participate, the players do not set any limits.”

Algeria wowed the world with their remarkable performances at the finals in 2014, where they reached the Round of 16, before exiting to eventual winners .