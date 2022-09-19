Belmadi: Algeria coach angry with media questioning his salary ahead of Nigeria and Guinea friendlies

The tactician was engaged in a heated argument with a journalist who sought his response over alleged salary revelations

Ahead of the Nigeria and Guinea friendlies, Algeria head coach Djamel Belmadi has angrily reacted to a question regarding alleged revelations over his salary.

As he took on the journalist that brought about the salary question, the Africa Cup of Nations-winning head coach asked the reporter not to talk with chewing gum in his mouth because that was a sign of disrespect.

"It is you that it disturbs," Belmadi hit back in his response to the posed question on Sunday. "It's the kind of debates that you [Algerian journalists] enjoy in your programs."

Belmadi then went on to ask the journalist for his salary details.

It is not the first time the tactician has expressed his emotions to the media.

In March, when they were eliminated by Cameroon in the 2022 World Cup playoff, an animated Belmadi directed his anger toward Gambian referee, Bakary Gassama.

"Never again will we allow a few people to conspire against our country," Belmadi declared.

"I didn't like at all to see the following day when this referee [Gassama] left from Algiers airport, to see him comfortably seated in the lounge suite with a coffee and a pastry. I didn't like that.

"He stole the hope of a whole nation.

"I'm not saying you have to kill him, I'm not saying things like that. He's more than a bully. We can't ever accept that again."

The Parisian-born tactician found himself under immense pressure to resign following their World Cup qualification failure. His position was made even more precarious following Algeria’s disappointing campaign in the 2021 Afcon finals in Cameroon.

They left the competition early despite being the defending champions.

However, he did not leave his post and explained why; "I proposed rescinding my contract to my superiors, and I gave them the opportunity to end the contract. It was rejected," he said.

"The second reason [for staying], is the supporters, and our people as a whole, who supported and believed in us, my staff, myself, and our players, despite this crisis."

Algeria’s 35-match unbeaten run, which set a continental record, is another highlight of Belmadi’s tenure.