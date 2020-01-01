Bellerin returns to Spain squad for first time since 2016 as replacement for injured Navas

The Gunners defender has been drafted in for November's friendly with Netherlands and Nations League games with Switzerland and Germany

full-back Hector Bellerin has been called up to the squad as replacement for Jesus Navas.

Bellerin last appeared for Spain in 2016, but is in line to play in the friendly with on November 11 and Nations League games with and on the 14th and 17th of the month respectively.

He has been beset by injuries, but is currently enjoying an extended run in the Arsenal side and it will not be lost on Bellerin that the place in the Spain squad opened up on account of the injury to ’s Jesus Navas.

The Spanish FA confirmed Bellerin’s recall, and the defender will link up with the rest of the squad on Monday.

The federation also confirmed coach Luis Enrique is considering whether to call up a replacement for ’s Ansu Fati who picked up an injury in the Catalan side's 5-2 win over on Saturday.

While Navas and Fati will be reeling from their injuries, it is a great moment for Bellerin. The 25-year-old’s career took a serious backward step when he suffered a knee ligament injury in January of 2019.

It has been a long road to recovery, and there were times when it appeared he would not be able to scale the heights predicted of him earlier in his career.

However, he has worked extremely hard on his fitness and is now a regular in Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side. His performances have clearly caught the eye of Luis Enrique, who has handed him a recall for the first time since 2016.

Should he appear in any of the three games in November, it will add to the trio of caps Bellerin has to his name, and it could be the friendly with Netherlands is his best chance of making it back on the international stage.

His debut came against and Herzegovina in May of 2016, while he was an unused member of Vicente Del Bosque’s Spain squad at the European Championship later that summer.

Spain currently top Nations League Group A4, but both Germany and are just a point adrift so any slip ups against the former or Switzerland could see them fall out of contention.