Bellerin pretty in pink as he takes to the catwalk for Louis Vuitton

The right-back swapped Arsenal's red and white shirt for something a little more daring in a guest appearance for designer Virgil Abloh

Hector Bellerin caused a stir at Paris Fashion Week on Thursday as he modelled a daring all-pick ensemble on the catwalk during the Louis Vuitton show.

The defender was one of the guests chosen by Virgil Abloh to show off his spring/summer 2020 range.

Decked in pink shorts and a matching snakeskin hoodie, Bellerin joined South Korean rapper Song Mino in strutting his stuff in the French capital.

Currently recovering from an injury picked up against in January, the player expressed his gratitude to Abloh for the opportunity.

"Don't let them tell you, it's not possible. Thank you to to @virgilabloh & @LouisVuitton for the opportunity," he said on Instagram after the show.

The international is known for his interest in fashion and is a regular attendee at such events.

He was in the front row in January for London Fashion Week and has also spoken about his sartorial passion in interviews.

"I don't believe that there's a footballer out there that only thinks about football," he explained to Mundial.

"I just don't believe it. People have different passions, people have hobbies, people have lives outside their job, and nowadays it seems like the only thing we are allowed to do is train and play football.

"Football has always been my number one thing, but I have other things in my life, like fashion, which is something that has always been in my family. When I see people saying things like 'He just dresses like that because he wants attention", it hurts a little more.

"Fashion is something that brought me closer to my family as I grew up. It's something that was deep inside me, in my roots, and I started taking more interest as I grew older because it reminded me of my mother and my grandmother. It's not something I take lightly, and I'm going to be open about it."

After initial forecasts that he would miss between six and nine months of action, Bellerin's recovery now looks set to extend a little longer.

Arsenal fear he could yet miss up to six weeks of the 2019-20 campaign, after his absence in the decisive phases of last season contributed to the Gunners missing out on the top four.