Beaumelle tips ‘expressive’ Bailly to light up Stade Velodrome after sealing loan move to Marseille

The former Ivory Coast coach believes the French club has everything in place for the defender to succeed in Ligue 1

Former Ivory Coast coach Patrice Beaumelle has tipped Eric Baily to be a success at Marseille after the Ivorian defender sealed a loan move to the French club from Manchester United on Wednesday.

Beaumelle believes there is everything in place at Marseille for Bailly to succeed, while praising the player’s quality.

“He is not an expressive person. I know him very well, we are close,” Beaumelle, who coached Bailly while handling the Elephants, told La Provence.

“He is quite gentle, he will observe. But he is very endearing. And if things don't go well, he takes responsibility to say things. In Manchester, he was very close to Paul Pogba and Juan Mata. He is a precious person in a group.

“I know quite a few Marseille players and he will quickly get on with them. And then, he'll be reunited with Alexis Sanchez, whom he knew at United and Cedric Bakambu, whom he worked with at Villarreal.”

Beaumelle knows Bailly well having recommended him to his then boss Herve Renard when serving as the Ivory Coast assistant coach after spotting the defender impress while at Spanish La Liga side Espanyol.

“A few months before the 2015 African Cup of Nations, I watched the Catalan derby at the Camp Nou between Barcelona and Espanyol. I see a young player who stands up to Lionel Messi for 60 minutes. I call Herve Renard to tell him that this youngster was born in Abidjan,” he recalls.

“After the match, I contacted the president of the federation to see if he knew him. He confirmed it, telling me that he was a player who had left for Spain some time ago but that he didn't know what had become of him.”

“In December, a few weeks before the Afcon, I went to see an Espanyol-Rayo Vallecano match. The next day, I attend the match, he does an incredible performance in a three-man defence. I called Herve and told him that he should be taken on.”

“He had barely played four games in the pros at the time, he had never played for the Ivory Coast's senior team, he was just 20 years old. Finally, we played the Afcon with him, he played all the matches, he scored his penalty in the final and we won it.”

Beaumelle believes Bailly’s abilities have been hampered by a lack of playing time in Manchester but he can light up the Stade Velodrome just like past Marseille heroes such as Marcel Desailly or Basile Boli.

“His main quality, for me, is to go out with the ball at his feet to create more space, as Laurent Blanc did in his time. He has a sense of anticipation, he goes quickly, he is aggressive, he likes the physical challenge. He is even spectacular in his interventions,” said the French coach.

“He is adulated in the Ivory Coast. Abidjan is a city of Marseille. When Marseille plays, it is powerful. Many Ivorians have the orange jersey of the Elephants but also the Marseille jersey.

Bailly left Espanyol for Villarreal in January 2015, playing one-and-a-half seasons before joining United for £30 million. After starting well, a number of injury setbacks slowed him down and has left the club after finding spending most of the last four seasons on the bench.