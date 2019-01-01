Bayern's Coman could be fit for Dortmund Supercup clash after escaping serious injury

The Frenchman went off injured in a pre-season clash with Tottenham but could be ready for Bayern Munich's first game of the season

Kingsley Coman has sustained only bruising to his knee and could be available for 's DFL-Supercup clash with on Saturday.

The winger had to go off after managing just five minutes as a substitute in the Audi Cup match against on Wednesday.

Head coach Niko Kovac said after the match: "We hope that it's not too bad and that he'll be back in the next few days."

Bayern confirmed on Thursday that Coman "only suffered a badly bruised knee" and is expected to return to training on Friday.

Bayern were beaten on penalties after a 2-2 draw with Spurs in their final pre-season fixture, with Jann-Fiete Arp and Alphonso Davies on the scoresheet.

They had been two goals behind after goals from Erik Lamela and Christian Eriksen, but their comeback wasn't enough as Spurs scored all of their penalties in a 6-5 shoot-out win.

They now face Dortmund at Signal Iduna Park in the traditional season curtain-raiser, with Dortmund having finished second in last season's .

Dortmund had for some time looked like ending Bayern's hegemony in the league but Kovac and his side turned things around in the second half of the campaign, clinching another league and cup double.

After the Supercup, they will begin their defence of the cup with a DFB-Pokal trip to Energie Cottbus on August 12.

Their Bundesliga title defence begins on August 16 at home to , before finishing August with further league games against and .

While still only 23, Coman is entering his fifth season as a first-team regular at Bayern having initially joined on loan from back in 2015.

He will be hoping to build on an impressive season on a personal note, having hit ten goals in all competitions for the first time in his senior career.

One of those goals came in the DFB-Pokal final win over , as Coman scored the second in a 3-0 Bayern win.

Coman is one of the players whose starting spot could be under threat, with the Bavarians strongly linked with moves for left wingers Leroy Sane and Leon Bailey.