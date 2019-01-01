Bayern without Boateng for Champions League clash with Liverpool

The Germany international defender also missed Friday's win over Augsburg due to gastrointestinal problems and will not make the trip to Merseyside

Bayern Munich have left Jerome Boateng out of their squad for their Champions League match against Liverpool on Tuesday night, while Franck Ribery will travel separately to Liverpool on Monday.

Ribery has just has just fathered a newborn baby while Boateng is ruled out with gastrointestinal problems.

The centre-back did not feature in Bayern's last match at Augsburg on Friday, with Mats Hummels and Niklas Sule deployed at the heart of the defence for the 3-2 victory.

Although Ribery was originally omitted from the squad list to face Liverpool in the last 16, Bayern boss Niko Kovac said: "Franck Ribery became a father at night. He will be traveling this afternoon."

Kingsley Coman, meanwhile, has been included in the squad despite leaving the pitch early during the win over Augsburg.

The winger suffered a knock to his ankle and was restricted to light training on Sunday, although Bayern insist he will be available at Anfield.

They are likely to take precautions, though, given Coman's recent history of ankle problems.

He missed most of the first three months of this season with a similar injury and has played no more than 10 league matches in either of the past two seasons due to fitness.

But it will be a blow for the German champions if Coman is fully match ready in time for Tuesday given his form of late, the France international having scored twice on Friday before being forced off.

Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic gave an update on the situation of Coman, hinting a final decision has not been made: "It looks positive, he's a bit better. We'll see, we have 36 hours left. I can't give a final statement yet", he told reporters at the airport before the squad's departure.

Star forwards Arjen Robben and Thomas Muller were also omitted from the squad.

Robben has failed to overcome a thigh injury while Muller will serve a two-match suspensionafter he received a red card for a foul during Bayern's last group match against Ajax on December 12, which ended in a 3-3 draw.