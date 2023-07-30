Bayern and Tottenham set for crunch talks over Harry Kane transfer as German giants prepare £75m offer

Bayern Munich are seeking a historic deal to sign Harry Kane as crunch talks with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy are imminent.

WHAT HAPPENED? Kane is on the verge of completing a historic transfer to Munich as the CEO of the German giants Jan-Christian Dreesen and technical director Marco Neppe are set to hold crucial talks with Tottenham chairman Levy on Monday, according to Daily Mail. While Bayern remains optimistic about reaching an agreement, there is a significant valuation gap between the two clubs for the player.

Bayern are confident in their offer of £75 million (€87m/$95) for Kane, which they consider a substantial amount for a player who will be available on a free transfer next summer. However, Tottenham values Kane at £90 million (€104m/$115), leading to negotiations to bridge the valuation difference.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Bundesliga champions have made Kane's transfer their top priority, with coach Thomas Tuchel keen on bolstering his squad with a prominent center forward. Bayern's pursuit of Kane comes as they face the prospect of losing their star striker Sadio Mane, who is closing in on a £25 million move to Al-Nassr.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Kane has shown no inclination to sign a new contract with Tottenham, making Bayern more hopeful about securing the move. Additionally, Bayern president Herbert Hainer's recent declaration reflects the club's strong determination to bring Kane to the Bundesliga.

Speaking to the Kicker, Hainer had said, "Here in the Bundesliga we don't have many international stars anymore. Bayern always try to bring in stars. Harry Kane is a highly attractive player, the England captain and a top scorer. He would do us and the Bundesliga good.

WHAT NEXT? While the striker's future is likely to be decided on Monday, Kane is currently training with Tottenham in the pre-season and will be next seen in action against Shakhtar Donetsk in a friendly on August 6.