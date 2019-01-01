Transfers
Transfers

Bayern target Hudson-Odoi hands in Chelsea transfer request

The teenager has been subject to multiple bids by the Bundesliga champions and is ready to push the matter

Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi has handed in a transfer request to the Blues in hopes of faciliating a move to Bayern Munich, Goal can confirm.

Hudson-Odoi has been subject to multiple bids from the Bundesliga champions and is intent on escalating the matter in hopes of forcing a move to Germany.

Bayern are eager to negotiate with Chelsea, and are willing to increase their offer, though they have yet to make that improved counter.

More to follow...

