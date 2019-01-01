Bayern reveal Alaba suffered a broken rib in clash with Aurier

The left-back, who initially appeared to have avoided serious injury, is set for a spell on the sidelines

David Alaba suffered a hairline fracture to his rib in 's 7-2 demolition of , the champions have confirmed.

Alaba was on the end of a wild early challenge from Serge Aurier and had to be substituted at half-time of the clash, complaining of severe pain.

Bayern initially announced the defender had sustained only "a heavy bruise", reporting his ribs had not been broken.

But their manager, Niko Kovac, then confirmed on Friday that Alaba, along with fellow defender Lucas Hernandez, would miss Saturday's league clash with .

An additional update followed as Bayern revealed a further assessment from club doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt had identified the fracture.

A short statement gave no indication of a return date for Alaba, stating only that the left-back would be out “for the time being”.

Alaba had been out with a thigh strain prior to the big win at Spurs, sitting on the bench for Bayern's victory over Paderborn in the Bundesliga last weekend.

He returned to the fold for the goal fest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday night, in which the side were blown away by a second half display of clinical finishing which saw Bayern score five goals.

Four of those were scored by former man, Serge Gnabry, with a Robert Lewandowski brace adding to Joshua Kimmich’s earlier strike.

Benjamin Pavard filled in at left-back in Alaba’s absence and could be set to retain his place in the side this weekend, but young Canada international, Alphonso Davies, is also an option in the position, with the winger having occasionally played in the role for club and country.

Bayern are currently top of the league, a position they’re vary familiar with having lifted the Bundesliga title in the previous seven seasons, but this time around they are expecting a challenge from as well as their usual rivals, .

The latest round of fixtures will see them face Hoffenheim, and as he goes about his media duties Kovac will likely reveal more details around how long he expects Alaba to be sidelined for.