'Muller is symbolic to Munich, like Oktoberfest!' - Bayern president Hainer

The attacker recently put pen to paper on an extension with the Bavarian side and Uli Hoeness' successor was delighted with the news

Thomas Muller is as important to Bayern as Oktoberfest is to the city of Munich, according to club president Herbert Hainer.

Muller signed a new contract on Tuesday to remain with the Bundesliga champions until 2023.

The 30-year-old has spent his entire career with Bayern and has made 521 appearances for the club, scoring 195 times and providing 146 assists since making his debut in 2008.

More teams

That has led Hainer to compare the former international to one of Munich's most famous events.

"It is, of course, very good news and I was incredibly happy when I heard [that Muller had signed a new deal]," he said in quotes published on Bayern's Twitter account.

"Thomas Muller is a hero, a symbol of FC . He's spent his entire footballing career here and he's blossomed once again in recent months under Hansi Flick.

"He provides so many assists, he's an outstanding player, and I think that Thomas Muller belongs to FC Bayern, much like Oktoberfest belongs to the city of Munich.

"And in that respect, that's really great news."

Muller is not the only key figure at Bayern to have penned an extension in recent days, with Flick agreeing a deal to remain as permanent coach last week.

Flick took over on an interim basis in November and Bayern were on a 15-match unbeaten run - winning 14 of those games - before competitions were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"When the matter was brought to the supervisory board, we made a very quick and unanimous decision," Hainer said of Flick's contract.

"As head coach of FC Bayern Munich, you will of course be measured by titles and that will certainly be the case with Hansi Flick.

Article continues below

"But we are absolutely convinced by Hansi Flick. If you look at what he has done with the team over the past few months, he has not only got the team winning, but it's also about the way the team plays.

"They play incredibly attractive, great, attacking football, they score a lot of goals and win most games.

"They're already so good, but I'm convinced Hansi Flick will continue to develop this team."