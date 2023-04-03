Do Bayern Munich want to sign Chelsea forward Kai Havertz? Oliver Kahn reacts to transfer talk

Kai Havertz is said to be back on Bayern Munich’s recruitment radar, with Oliver Kahn addressing transfer speculation surrounding the Chelsea forward.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Germany international saw a move to the Allianz Arena speculated on when it became clear that he would be severing ties with Bayer Leverkusen in 2020. Havertz opted to leave his homeland at that stage, becoming a Champions League winner at Stamford Bridge, but talk of a return to the Bundesliga – which would reunite him with former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel – has resurfaced as Chelsea scratch around for form and Bayern begin to piece together plans for 2023-24.

WHAT THEY SAID: Bayern CEO Kahn is, however, reluctant to be drawn on the rumours for now, telling Bild when asked about the links to Havertz: “It doesn't make sense to mention it right now. As I said, our focus is fully on this season and not on future topics. We are not discussing new signings with Tuchel now.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Kahn is reluctant to be drawn on the Havertz talk, the man himself recently admitted that Bayern are a club that any player would find it difficult to turn down. The 23-year-old told Sport Bild: “Bayern are generally a huge club that it's hard to say no to as a German player. But my personal goal has always been to play abroad at some point. In England or Spain.”

WHAT NEXT? Havertz has taken in 129 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 32 goals, and is about to find himself playing under another new manager following the Blues’ decision to part company with Graham Potter.