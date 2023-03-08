Bayern Munich vs PSG: Lineups and LIVE updates

Can PSG prevent a second straight UEFA Champions League Round of 16 exit when they take on Bayern Munich in their own den?

The second leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain promises to be a riveting encounter as the two European heavyweights will square off for at least another 90 minutes of high-voltage football at the Allianz Arena.

Having lost 1-0 at the Parc des Princes, Christophe Galtier's men have their task cut out against Bayern in the second leg. Even though they trail by just one goal on aggregate, PSG will face the daunting task of overturning the deficit in front of the Bayern supporters. However, PSG could seek inspiration from the 3-2 win at the Allianz Arena in the quarter-finals of the 2020-21 season of the UEFA Champions League.

With Neymar set to miss the rest of the season due to injury, much of the attacking onus will rest on the shoulders of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé, who have scored four and seven goals in the competitions so far.

However, Bayern Munich veteran Thomas Müller has fired a warning to Mbappé ahead of the game.

"If he passes a first player, there will be another one behind. The whole world loves to watch him play football, but tomorrow we won't want to watch him. If our plan is effective, he won't have fun," the 33-year-old German stated in the pre-match press conference ahead of the game.

Sure enough, it'll be a tough task to keep the French forward quiet, especially after his performance off the bench in the first leg and how motivated he has been to turn the tide of this fixture, but if he can be stopped, and Messi can be kept in check, it'll be tough for Les Parisiens to break Bayern Munich's defence.

Bayern Munich vs PSG predicted lineups

Bayern Munich XI (3-4-2-1): Sommer; Stanišić, Upamecano, De Ligt; Coman, Kimmich, Goretzka, Davies; Sané, Musiala; Choupo-Moting

PSG XI (3-5-2): Donnarumma; Danilo Pereira, Marquinhos, Sergio Ramos; Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, F. Ruiz, Nuno Mendes; Messi, Mbappé

Bayern Munich vs PSG LIVE updates

Bayern Munich and PSG's upcoming fixtures

Bayern Munich are tied on points with Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga at the top of the table and will hope to avoid dropping points when they take on Augsburg at the Allianz Arena on Saturday, 11th March, followed by an away trip to Bayer Leverkusen on 19th March.

Meanwhile, PSG have a comfortable eight-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table and will hope to further strengthen their title bid when they face Brest on Saturday, 11th March. They will then face a tricky fixture against Champions League challengers Rennes on 19th March.