Bayern Munich vs Koln: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch the Bundesliga game between Bayern Munich and Koln in the UK, US and India

Bayern Munich will take on Koln and hope to further add to their five-point lead at the top of Bundesliga table on Tuesday. The German champions go into the match on an unbeaten run of 14 games.

The Bavarians have only lost once this season in the Bundesliga and although they dropped points against RB Leipzig in their previous outing, coach Julian Nagelsmann will be confident of getting another win in the bag in front of their home crowd.

Koln will take confidence from the massive 7-1 win over Werder Bremen, which arrived just in time after a string of poor results for the team. However, taking points off Bayern away from home will still be a monumental task.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, US and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Bayern Munich vs Koln date & kick-off time

Game: Bayern Munich vs Koln Date: January 24, 2022 Kick-off: 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET / 1:00am IST (Jan 25) Venue: Allianz Arena

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Koln on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched on ESPN+.

Sky Sports will telecast for the game in the United Kingdom (UK).

The match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Country TV channel Live stream UK Sky Sports Mix Sky Sports app US N/A ESPN+ India Sony Ten 2 SD/HD Sony LIV

Bayern Munich squad & team news

Bayern have Lucas Hernandez, Sadio Mane, Mazraoui, Manuel Neuer and Sarr unavailable for selection due to injuries.

New signing Yann Sommer, who replaced the injured Neuer in goal and made his debut against Leipzig, is set to continue in between the sticks.

Bayern Munich predicted XI: Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Musiala, Gnabry; Choupo-Moting

Position Players Goalkeepers Sommer, Ulreich Defenders Davies, Stanisic, Blind, Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano Midfielders Musiala, Gravenberch, Sabitzer, Wanner, Goretzka, Kimmich Forwards Gnabry, Coman, Sane , Muller, Tel, Choupo-Moting

Koln squad and team news

Koln could be without their latest injury worry, Ellyes Skhiri, who was forced off the field in the team's big win over Werder Bremen.

He joins Mark Uth, Kristian Pedersen, Luca Kilian, Jan Thielmann, Sebastian Andersson and Florian Dietz on the treatment table.

Koln predicted XI: Schwabe; Schmitz, Soldo, Chabot, Hector; Maina, Skhiri, Martel, Kainz; Tigges, Huseinbasic