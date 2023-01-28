Bayern Munich vs Frankfurt: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch the Bundesliga game between Bayern Munich and Frankfurt in the UK, US and India

Bayern Munich will want to return to winning ways as they prepare to take on Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Julian Nagelsmann's team are on a 15-match unbeaten run but has dropped points in their last two league matches.

The Bavarians have only lost once this season in the Bundesliga and sit atop the standings with a small lead over second-placed RB Leipzig. Frankfurt are also amid an unbeaten run of six games and are currently fourth, just five points behind the league leaders but beating Bayern continues to remain an incredibly difficult challenge for teams this season.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, US and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Bayern Munich vs Frankfurt date & kick-off time

Game: Bayern Munich vs Frankfurt Date: January 28, 2022 Kick-off: 5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET / 11:00pm IST Venue: Allianz Arena

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Frankfurt on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the game can be watched on ESPN+.

Sky Sports will telecast the game in the United Kingdom (UK).

The match can be streamed on Sony LIV in India.

Bayern Munich squad & team news

Bayern will be without Lucas Hernandez and Manuel Neuer for their game against Frankfurt as the duo is out injured.

Leon Goretzka suffered a concussion in Bayern's game against Koln and his participation is doubtful.

Bayern Munich predicted XI: Sommer; Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Sabitzer; Gnabry, Muller, Coman; Choupo-Moting

Position Players Goalkeepers Sommer, Ulreich Defenders Davies, Stanisic, Blind, Pavard, De Ligt, Upamecano, Sarr, Mazraoui Midfielders Musiala, Gravenberch, Sabitzer, Wanner, Kimmich Forwards Gnabry, Coman, Sane , Muller, Tel, Choupo-Moting, Mane

Frankfurt squad and team news

Eric Dina Ebimbe, Luca Pellegrini, Marcel Wenig and Paxten Aaronson are all injured and out of contention for Frankfurt against Bayern. Kevin Trapp missed the last game and remains a doubt for this one as well.

Frankfurt predicted XI: Ramaj; Tuta, Smolcic, N'Dicka; Knauff, Kamada, Sow, Lenz; Lindstrom, Gotze; Kolo Muani