Bayern Munich set to swoop for Mason Mount after Man Utd end transfer pursuit - and Thomas Tuchel could arrange reunion with Chelsea star for cut-price fee

Bayern Munich are reportedly set to swoop for Mason Mount, after Manchester United's decision to end their pursuit of the Chelsea midfielder.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils were the favourites to land the English international this summer but they have had three bids rejected by the Blues, the latest one being £50m plus £5m in add-ons. After the latest rejected bid, United have reportedly stepped back from Mount, as they feel that Chelsea's valuation of £65m for the player is too high.

Manchester United's stance has alerted Bayern Munich, who are reportedly set to swoop in and sign the player for a reduced fee as the Blues could lower their demands for a foreign club, according to The Guardian.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel is reportedly keen on reuniting with Mount, who played some of his best football under the German coach during his time at Chelsea.

AND WHAT'S MORE: If Manchester United do indeed pull out of the race to sign Mount, they are set to focus all of their efforts on Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, who is apparently high on Erik ten Hag's wish-list.

WHAT NEXT FOR MASON MOUNT? It remains to be seen if the midfielder pushes to stay in the Premier League or move abroad and join the reigning Bundesliga champions.