Bayern Munich star Mane warms hearts after sending 150 gifts to Liverpool - Reports

The 30-year-old remembered his old teammates at Anfield by sending them gifts

Senegal international Sadio Mane has reportedly sent 150 gifts to Liverpool as a thank you for the six years he spent at the Premier League club.

The 30-year-old ended his stay at Anfield after moving to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich. He joined the side on June 22 and signed a contract with the German side until June 30, 2025.

According to Christian Falk from BILD, the Lion of Teranga sent the gifts, portraits and handwritten cards to all the employees of Liverpool starting from the cleaning lady, security guard to all the players and officials.

He wrote on Twitter: ‘Sadio Mane sends 150 packages to the employees of @LFC from the cleaning lady to the security guard, everyone gets a chocolate with a portrait of Sadio and a handwritten card."

Mane is well known for his generosity since he embarked on a journey to build a school, mosque, and hospital in Senegal. Aside from the building works, he gave funds to many humanitarian projects.

Before moving to Bayern, Mane visited Bambali in Senegal the exact village where the £455,000 hospital he financed was based. The hospital currently serves at least 34 villages in the surrounding area.

Mane began his professional career with Ligue 2 club Metz at age 19, but he departed after a solitary season to join Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg in 2012, winning a league and cup domestic double in the 2013–14 season.

In 2014, he transferred to Premier League side Southampton for £11.8 million, signing a four-year contract.

Mane was instrumental as Senegal claimed their first Africa Cup of Nations title in Cameroon. During the 33rd edition held in January, the Lions of Teranga reached the final where they defeated Egypt on penalties.

He has already marked his Bayern debut with a goal, scoring in the 6-1 season opener against Eintracht Frankfurt at Deutsche Bank Park on August 5.