Bayern Munich in advanced talks to sign Chelsea outcast Trevoh Chalobah as Thomas Tuchel is keen to reunite with defender

Thomas Hindle
Trevoh Chalobah Chelsea 2022-23Getty
T. ChalobahBayern MünchenChelseaBundesligaPremier LeagueTransfers

Bayern Munich are closing in on a deal to sign Chelsea centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, with Benjamin Pavard expected to leave the German side.

  • Chelsea have told centre-back he can leave
  • Chalobah yet to make an appearance this season
  • Bayern in need of defensive cover

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bavarians are poised to sell Pavard to Inter in the coming days, with the two clubs agreeing on a €30 million (£26m/$33m) deal for the France international. The soon-to-be-completed move has Bayern looking elsewhere for reinforcements, and outcast Chalobah is top of their list, according to Gianluca DiMarzio.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chalobah has been a solid contributor for Chelsea over the past two seasons, making a combined 35 starts. He played under current Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel in the 2021-22 campaign, with the German manager handing Chalobah his Premier League debut.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below
Nico Jackson ChalobahTrevoh Chalobah Chelsea Fulham 2022-23Getty Images

Next matches

Benjamin Pavard Bayern Munich 2023-24Getty

WHAT NEXT? The two sides will look to hash out a deal, while Chalobah may be on the bench as Chelsea take on Luton at Stamford Bridge on Friday.

