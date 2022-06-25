Bayern Munich's Mane reveals 'stressful week' just before sealing move from Liverpool

The Teranga Lion ended his six-year stay with the Reds recently and insists he hopes to achieve greater things with the Bavarians

Senegal attacker Sadio Mane has revealed it was 'a stressful week' for him prior to his move to Bayern Munich.

The Lion of Teranga had expressed his desire to quit the Reds after the Champions League final. The exit also marked the end of his English football career after a total of eight years, starting with Southampton.

The 30-year-old has pointed out it was his desire to join the Bundesliga champions.

"It was a stressful week. The negotiations lasted a long time. I am now very happy that it worked. I can't wait to get to know my teammates," Mane told Sky Sports.

"I realized very quickly that I wanted to go to Bayern Munich. I spoke to my agent. It went really incredibly fast. My decision was in fact immediate. I'm very sure it's the right decision, the right one. The right club. I can not wait to be there.

"Of course, fans and players know about the project. You have to know exactly what the goals are with FC Bayern and what you want to achieve here. I liked it from the start. I was fascinated by the way people work here."

The Premier League winner has further stated he has respect for both Liverpool and Bayern Munich and will be aiming at winning trophies with his new team just as he did with the Reds.

"I have a lot of respect for both clubs. It's always about the two clubs fighting for all the titles. It's just great to play for clubs like that," Mane continued.

"I come from one of the best clubs, I play for one of the best clubs now. I couldn't be happier and prouder to be here. This is another big step and a challenge.

Article continues below

"I won everything at Liverpool for six years. Coming to Munich is a big thing for me now. Everything is new here. This is a huge additional motivation to take on this challenge. It would obviously be something special with Bayern Munich to win those titles."

Mane's first competitive assignment with the Bavarians could be on July 30 against RB Leipzig in the Super Cup.