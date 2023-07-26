Bayern Munich considering shock approach for ex-Man Utd keeper David de Gea with Manuel Neuer yet to return to full training after horrific ski injury

Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, with Manuel Neuer yet to return to full fitness.

Bayern might approach De Gea

Spaniard is a free agent

Neuer still struggling with fitness

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Sport Bild, Bayern are currently looking to sign a new 'keeper, with Neuer yet to resume full training after a setback in his recovery process following a horrific ski injury in January. Backup shot-stopper Yan Sommer is being linked with Serie A side Inter Milan as he does not want to be a bench warmer when the German international is fit again. This has led Bayern to scout the market for a top-quality goalkeeper and they have zeroed in on former United shot-stopper De Gea, who left the Red Devils in June after his contract at Old Trafford expired.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern have already drawn up a shortlist of potential targets, in case they fail to get the Spaniard. According to Italian newspaper La Repubblica, they are keen on Juventus keeper Wojciech Szczesny but, the Serie A club do not want to part ways with the Polish keeper. David Raya has also made it to the list, but Bayern know that Brentford would demand £40 million (€46.61m/$51.61m) as a transfer fee. However, Tuchel is reportedly not very keen on him as he wants someone with an imposing stature while Raya stands at just 1.83m.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Sevilla's Yassine Bounou, Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, Brighton's Robert Sanchez and FC Copenhagen's Kamil Grabara are the other options on the table for the German champions.

WHAT NEXT? After selling Andre Onana to United, Inter are keen on getting Sommer as a replacement. However, they do not want to pay the €6m (£5.15m/$6.65m) demanded by Bayern as a transfer fee. But there is a sense of optimism from the Serie A giants as Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Giuseppe Marotta share a strong relationship. If the move goes through, Bayern will step up their efforts to sign De Gea as they will be left with only Sven Ulreich as a fit goalkeeper for the start of the season.