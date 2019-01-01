Bayern Munich defender Boateng charged with assault on former partner

The 31-year-old was indicted in February but a court is still investigating whether to proceed with the charges

A prosecutor in the district court of Munich has filed charges of assault against defender Jerome Boateng.

The charges claim that Boateng was violent against his former partner, with whom he had a relationship for a decade.

The prosecutor, Anne Leiding, confirmed to SID that an investigation into Boateng began in 2018, with charges brought forward in February 2019.

"The Munich prosecutor has had a case since autumn 2018 against Jerome Boateng because of dangerous bodily injury, and after extensive investigation on February 11, 2019 a charge was brought to the Munich District Court," Leiding said.

The prosecutor added that police are also investigating another incident that took place two weeks ago.

"Moreover, the police are currently investigating another case of suspected personal injury to the detriment of the same victims," Leiding said.

Though the charges were filed in February, the court is still in “intermediary proceedings” as further investigations are being conducted to determine whether a judge will admit the charges.

"It is incomprehensible to us why the court is waiting so long with a decision on the indictment," the prosecutor's office said.

Meanwhile the law firm representing Boateng released a statement refuting the charges.

"It is a private matter, which is basically based on unproven accusations of a third party," the law firm told SZ.

Boateng and his partner were together for 10 years and have two children.

The 31-year-old defender has been at Bayern Munich since 2011, when he moved back to his native from .

Boateng has since won a host of honours for club and country, including seven titles, the 2013 and the 2014 World Cup with Germany.

In 2016, Boateng was named the German Footballer of the Year, but he was axed from the German national team earlier this year along with Mats Hummels and Thomas Muller after Germany shockingly crashed out of the 2018 World Cup at the group stage.

At club level, Boateng has seen his playing time dip and the defender nearly moved to before the transfer window slammed shut on Monday.