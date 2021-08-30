Bayern Munich weigh up €2m offer for FC Dallas wonderkid Che

The German champions are eager to bring the teenager to Allianz Arena from their partner club in MLS

Bayern Munich are weighing up a €2 million offer for FC Dallas wonderkid Justin Che, Goal can confirm.

Che signed a homegrown player contract with Dallas in January 2020 after spending the previous 11 years working his way through their academy ranks.

The MLS outfit have had a partnership to promote talent with Bayern since 2018 and sent the 17-year-old to play for the German club's B team on loan in February, but he returned to Toyota Stadium earlier this summer.

What's the situation?

Bayern have already seen one approach to sign Che on a permanent deal rejected, but Goal understands that they are considering a fresh offer.

The Bundesliga champions have made contact with Dallas to discuss potential terms, and a bid of €2m will likely be enough for them to secure the teenager's services.

Che made eight appearances for Bayern's second-string side, with six of those coming as a starter, and the club would like to bring him in immediately instead of waiting for the winter transfer window to open after the 2021 MLS season finishes.

Che's options

Goal has learned that four other European clubs have made inquires for Che, including two from the Premier League, but Bayern is his first choice next destination. The young defender enjoyed his short stint with the club earlier this year, and would like to continue his development in Germany.

Should Bayern manage to finalise a transfer for Che, they plan to use him in their reserves again with a view to gradually integrating him into Julian Nagelsmann's first team.

Benjamin Pavard is currently Nagelsmann's first-choice right-back, Josip Stanisic is serving in a backup role, but Che has been earmarked as one for the future after a bright start to his career.

Bayern have less than 48 hours to reach an agreement with Dallas for Che, who received his first call up to the United States national team in May, or else they will have to wait until next year to bring him onto their books.

