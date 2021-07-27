Bayern Munich close to signing teenage Chelsea talent Emran Soglo

The Bundesliga champions, having previously lured Jamal Musiala from Stamford Bridge, are looking to repeat the trick with another wonderkid

Bayern Munich are very close to signing 16-year-old Chelsea talent Emran Soglo, Goal can confirm.

Soglo, a central attacking midfielder who can also play on the wing, is currently in Munich and trained last week with the Bayern Under-17s squad. After impressing, he is now with the U19s.

No final decision has yet been made, however Bayern have been impressed and will offer a contract which Soglo is keen to accept.

Bayern raid Chelsea again

It is not surprising that Bayern are once again on the verge of signing a talent from Chelsea, after they successfully lured away current first-teamer and senior Germany international Jamal Musiala in 2019.

Marco Neppe, who was recently promoted from chief scout to technical director, has recently made important strategic decisions and restructured the club's scouting department.

Neppe brought Florian Zahn, a Chelsea scout, to Munich last year. Zahn, who had worked in the youth sector of Kaiserslautern before his time in London, was appointed the new chief scout a few weeks ago. One of his first official acts was to invite Soglo to Munich.

Der #FCBayern peilt - wie zuerst von @TheSecretScout_ vermeldet - eine Verpflichtung von #Chelsea-Talent Emran #Soglo an. Der 16-jährige Offensivspieler (Jahrgang 2005) trainierte vergangene Woche probeweise bei der U17 mit und ist seit dieser Woche im Training der U19. pic.twitter.com/dYaAa4ngPY — Kerry Hau (@kerry_hau) July 27, 2021

What type of player is Soglo?

The comparisons to Musiala are not just restricted to the clubs he has played for. Soglo is also left-footed, and can be deployed wide, centrally as a No 10, or even in a deeper midfield playmaker role.

According to Bayern sources, his footballing intelligence and directness on the ball have impressed and convinced the senior hierarchy Soglo has what it takes to make it in first-team football.

The final deal should be reached in a few days, with Soglo keen to move from Stamford Bridge to the Bundesliga champions.

