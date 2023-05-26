Bayern Munich & Canada star Alphonso Davies will be in the new Spider Man movie... sort of

Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies is set to play some part in the latest release from Marvel - ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’.

Canada star voicing one of the characters

Wolfsburg's Jule Brand also involved

Last film won an Oscar in 2019

WHAT HAPPENED? The Canada international will not be seen on the big screen, but he will be heard. That is because he will be providing the voice for character Spider-Man’67. Meanwhile, Germany international Jule Brand - who plays her club football for Wolfsburg - will be lending her voice to drummer Betty.

Marvel

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The German theatrical release of ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is pencilled in for June 1, with Davies and Brand set to discover whether audiences believe that they have what it takes to step well outside of their day job.

WHAT NEXT? The previous production, 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse', won an Oscar for best animated feature at the 2019 Academy Awards. Davies will be hoping to enjoy further success at future award galas, while he is currently in the process of trying to chase down another Bundesliga title at the end of a 2022-23 campaign that has also seen him grace the World Cup finals with his country.