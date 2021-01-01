Bayern Munich boss Flick offers update on Gnabry injury

The attacker were forced off after 28 minutes of FCB's 2-1 win over Freiburg as they took full command of the Bundesliga title race

Serge Gnabry did not suffer a serious injury during 's 2-1 victory over , Hansi Flick has confirmed.

international Gnabry sat out last weekend's loss to with a shin problem but played 90 minutes in the shock penalty shoot-out loss to Holstein Kiel in the DFB-Pokal on Wednesday.

He had to be replaced after 28 minutes at the Allianz Arena on Sunday but Flick is not expecting to be without the winger for a prolonged period.

More teams

"The injury is not serious, I have heard from the doctors. The muscle in his back cramped up," said the Bayern boss.

Bayern were leading when Gnabry departed thanks to Robert Lewandowski's 21st goal of the season, a record for the first half of a season, surpassing Gerd Muller's 20 in 1968-69.

Nils Petersen equalised for Freiburg in the 62nd minute, scoring just 28 seconds after coming on as a substitute. His Bundesliga record for goals after being subbed on now stands at 28.

But Leroy Sane, who replaced Gnabry in the first half, set up Thomas Muller - who registered his 125th top-flight assist on Lewandowski's opener - for the winner.

Sane was also on target against Kiel and Flick has been pleased to see him improving after a tough start to life with Bayern following his move from .

"I don't like singling out individual players but he did very well and did things the team would like to see from him," said Flick.

"We saw good development. He proved today that he is always good for an assist or a goal."

With having been held to a 2-2 draw by on Saturday, reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern opened up a four-point lead at the summit.

Article continues below

Flick said: "I'm not interested in the table at the moment. We have to look at ourselves and be focused on and as we are today.

"It's good to have achieved a four-point lead, that is extremely important. For us, only our results count."

Bayern are next in action on Wednesday, when they travel to Augsburg for their 17th Bundesliga fixture of the season.