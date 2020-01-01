‘Bayern Munich are like robots’ – Koln’s Ehizibue in awe of Bundesliga leaders

The 25-year-old Nigerian defender is impressed with the performances of Hans-Dieter Flick’s men in this campaign

Koln right-back Kingsley Ehizibue in awe of leaders , and likened the players to robots.

Hans-Dieter Flick’s men are on a 13-game winning streak to sit comfortably at the top of the league table with 73 points from 31 games, seven above second-placed .

The Bavarians have only lost four games in this campaign against , , and Borussia M'gladbach, drawing four and winning 23 matches.

Ehizibue returned to , his country of birth last summer, joining the Billy Goats on a four-year contract from Dutch outfit PEC Zwolle.

The defender has since been a consistent performer for Markus Gisdol’s men, having made 29 appearances across all competitions.

Playing in the Bundesliga has afforded him the opportunity to rub shoulders with good players and after watching the Bavarians and playing against them, he is impressed with their style of play.

"It all seems so simple what they do, so easy. But it is so incredibly good," Ehizibue recently told Dutch website Voetbal International.

"At Bayern, they think ten steps ahead. I don't know what they're doing there in Munich, but they're like robots.

"I played against a lot of big teams and big players. Jadon Sancho and Timo Werner, in particular, are really very good.”

Ehizibue’s efforts in this campaign helped the Mungersdorfer Stadion outfit to their current 12th position on the Bundesliga table with 35 points from 31 outings.

The defender’s solid defensive showings for his club saw coach Gernot Roht hand him his first call-up to the Super Eagles.

Ehizibue is part of the Super Eagles squad that will take on Sierra Leone in 2021 qualifying game.

The right-back will hope to continue his eye-catching performances when Koln slug it out with Bayer Leverkusen at BayArena on Wednesday.